'Have never interacted with Raj Kundra': 'Stree' actress Flora Saini issues clarification after being dragged in porn films case

'Stree' actress Flora Saini issued a clarification after her name cropped in the ongoing porn films case involving actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.
A leading news channel recently reported that Raj Kundra and his associate Umesh Kamat were considering actress Flora Saina for a song for one of their apps.
Saina, who had slammed the news channel for their reporting, in a recent interview said that he has never interacted with businessman Raj kundra.
She told Bombay Times, "Had I kept quiet, people would have assumed I had something to hide. If two people discuss my name in a chat that doesn’t mean I am aware or involved with what was being discussed."
The actress said that she is sure that other names were also mentioned in the chats, but she is being dragged into this because she's 'not from a film family.'
She also spoke about the 'the gravity' of dragging a woman’s name in a porn scandal and said that it has nothing to do with her screen image.
The actress clarified that she was never approached by Kundra or his associates. She added that she would've anyway denied the offer as she doesn't work for new platforms.
Last week, Flora had shared a video on her Instagram handle expressing disappointment about the same.
Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.
The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.
Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
