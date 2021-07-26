'Have never interacted with Raj Kundra': 'Stree' actress Flora Saini issues clarification after being dragged in porn films case

'Stree' actress Flora Saini issued a clarification after her name cropped in the ongoing porn films case involving actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

A leading news channel recently reported that Raj Kundra and his associate Umesh Kamat were considering actress Flora Saina for a song for one of their apps.

Saina, who had slammed the news channel for their reporting, in a recent interview said that he has never interacted with businessman Raj kundra.

She told Bombay Times, "Had I kept quiet, people would have assumed I had something to hide. If two people discuss my name in a chat that doesn’t mean I am aware or involved with what was being discussed."

The actress said that she is sure that other names were also mentioned in the chats, but she is being dragged into this because she's 'not from a film family.'

She also spoke about the 'the gravity' of dragging a woman’s name in a porn scandal and said that it has nothing to do with her screen image.

The actress clarified that she was never approached by Kundra or his associates. She added that she would've anyway denied the offer as she doesn't work for new platforms.