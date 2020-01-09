Have great respect for Deepika, but she's not an inspiration for my voting intentions: Swapan Dasgupta

'Chhapaak' actress Deepika Padukone has been in the news since her visit to JNU. Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' has also been caught up in controversies. BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta in an interview revealed that he has 'great respect' for Deepika. However, Swapan further added, the actress isn't an inspiration for his voting intentions.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapak', reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the protesting students. The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta in an interview was asked about the actress to which he said, "I have great respect for Deepika Padukone, but she is not an inspiration for my voting intentions."

Swapan Dasgupta, on a visit to Visva-Bharati University to deliver a lecture on the new citizenship law CAA, was confined by CPI-M affiliated Students Federation of India activists for close to six hours inside a locked room of the varsity on Wednesday.

As for 'Chhapaak', the movie has been declared tax free in two states even before the release. Soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday declared the upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" tax-free in the state even before its release on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has followed suit.

Like Nath, Baghel also made the announcement on Twitter and praised the film for its subject. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Inputs from Prema Rajaram.