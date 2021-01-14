'Have followed all the rules from my side': Sonu Sood on BMC's 'habitual offender' allegation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss actor Sonu Sood's petition seeking to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at his property. While pointing out that parts of the same structure were demolished twice earlier owing to the 'blatant illegalities,' senior counsel Anil Sakhre for BMC had told the court that the actor is a 'habitual offender' for illegal construction.

Now, Sood has replied to the allegations made by BMC and said that he has followed all the rules and is willing to correct things.

In an interview with ABP Live, Sonu said, “I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai 'amazing'. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in the court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations.”