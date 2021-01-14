'Have followed all the rules from my side': Sonu Sood on BMC's 'habitual offender' allegation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss actor Sonu Sood's petition seeking to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at his property. While pointing out that parts of the same structure were demolished twice earlier owing to the 'blatant illegalities,' senior counsel Anil Sakhre for BMC had told the court that the actor is a 'habitual offender' for illegal construction.
Now, Sood has replied to the allegations made by BMC and said that he has followed all the rules and is willing to correct things.
In an interview with ABP Live, Sonu said, “I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai 'amazing'. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in the court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations.”
The actor moved the HC after the Dindoshi City Civil Court refused to restrain the civic body from taking action against alleged unauthorized alterations at the building which stands in Juhu area.
Sood converted six floors of the residential building into a hotel without permission, the BMC has alleged.
Arguing before Justice P K Chavan, Sakhare said the demolition notice was issued in October 2020 after it came to light that he had made several alterations in breach of the sanctioned plans. The actor constructed 24 hotel rooms on six floors, numbered them, and guests were found to be staying in these rooms, he said.
"Sonu Sood is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy commercial proceeds of their unauthorised constructions and therefore has once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as the hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the licensing department," the BMC said.
