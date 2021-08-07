‘Have courage to acknowledge’: Gujarati singer blasts makers of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ for copying ‘Bhai Bhai’ song

Arvind Vegda, a Gujarati singer, lashed out at the makers for ripping off the song's hook line is based on his song ‘Bhai Bhai’.

He tweeted asking why 'Bhuj' has used his track without giving any recognition. He also mentioned that even Sanjay Leela Bhansali did the same during 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Vegda wrote, “Why every time #Bollywood @TSeries @MikaSingh on the pretext of #remix Steals the original creation and allegedly slaps own banner and label and releases the song. Feeling so disappointed and low that despite the film being based on our #Gujarat and #Bhuj.”

“They failed to recognise a Gujarati who has not only devoted his TIME, STRENGTH, MONEY, PATIENCE but also BLOOD.....! WHY WHY WHY ? WHY ALWAYS AND AGAIN ?????” he added.

“At least you @TSeries should have courage and courtesy to acknowledge the regional artists and inspiration who have contributed a lot more than just mere mixing the original song...shame @TSeries,” Arvind wrote in a subsequent tweet.