'Have been working on it for over a year': Daisy Shah on her plan of setting up an animal rescue centre in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has been a perennial animal lover. She is one of the few celebrities who always ensure that they try and help out animals in every way possible. The actress is now planning to set up a rescue centre for animals in Mumbai and is working hard towards making her vision of opening it come true.

In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, Daisy opened up about her plan of action, what made her come up with such a plan and what challenges she is facing in the process. "I have been working on this plan for over a year. When I was a kid, I and my dad had thought of doing something for animals and to me, animal love comes from him because he was a big-time animal lover. I just wanted to do something and I'm working towards it right now. It will take a lot of time to form the foundation and to come up with the centre that I have planned."

"Right now, my thought is to make two separate sections for dogs where one section will be completely catering to the elite class dogs. It will be like a proper resort for dogs. And the money that we generate from those facilities will be used in the rescuing of the underprivileged dogs," Daisy added.

The 'Jai Ho' actress is now gathering the money that she needs to set up the foundation. Post that, she will start looking for a place to build it. "I will try and put up the first centre in Mumbai and I also aim at opening centres in other cities," Daisy said, adding that she doesn't want to hurry with her decision and hopes to open it by 2022-23.

"I am putting in my hard-earned money and not asking other people to sponsor my idea. Whatever I am earning through my work, I am putting that together in this initiative," the actress added.

When asked what challenges she is facing in the process, Daisy said, "There are a lot of things, for example, I have to first collect adequate funds and then chalk the whole idea out. Dogs are of different breeds, and not all dogs can be bred equally. So a lot of planning will go into this as we have to categorise and execute it accordingly. There are a lot of challenges but hopefully, the universe helps me get through it easily."

Daisy also shared her earliest memory of owning a pet. "We had pets even before I was born. For me, it was my papa-mummy, my family and the new living thing that I saw after my parents at home were animals. Also, being a pet parent, every minute of your day is beautiful and fun-filled. I am glad that I could provide them a beautiful life."

Daisy's much-loved pet passed away on January 10, 2021. But soon after, the owner of the salon where she’d taken her dog for grooming, gifted her one of the puppies. She often shares adorable photos with her pet on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daisy will be seen on the big screen next year in a mystery-thriller with Ameesha Patel and Arjun Rampal.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:30 AM IST