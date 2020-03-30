'Have already donated, don't believe in PR Tamasha': Sona Mahoptra takes dig at Bollywood celebs

Singer Sona Mahoptra took a dig at Bollywood celebrities and said that she has already contributed to relief funds and doesn't believe in making it a 'PR Tamasha'.
Several celebrities have been making donations towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund, which has been set up amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. From superstar Akshay Kumar to comedian Kapil Sharma, celebrities have been making announcements and disclosing their donations through social media. Singer Sona Mahoptra while replying to a Twitter user, wrote, "I have contributed to three funds already & do not believe in making a PR Tamasha out of it."
A user had asked the singer to contribute in India's fight against the novel coronavirus and donate money. To which Sona wrote, "I have contributed to three funds already & do not believe in making a PR Tamasha out of it. So Abhijit, please contribute whatever you can afford & all you others on this #Woke Sabha please do too..most of the indignant/angry with Modi are self-licensed not to in any case."
Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Allu Arjun are among the other stars who have donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.
The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29.
Inputs from ANI
