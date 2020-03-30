Have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved in together amid lockdown? Video triggers rumours

Mumba: Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor living in together? A video trending on social media is being considered as evidence by many fans to boost such a speculation.
In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by their dog.
The video was posted by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.
"#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at their apartment compound with their doggie Lionel #viralbhayani @viralbhayani," wrote the photographer.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)