Has Shweta Bachchan parted ways with husband Nikhil Nanda?

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who has always remained away from the spotlight, has sprung up in B-town, after decades of hiatus. A quick trace of her comeback timeline has raised many questions, including one if she has parted way with her husband Nikhil Nanda.

The mystery around her comeback surfaced when she made an appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week’s opening show in 2017. This was followed by an appearance in an emotional advertisement with her father Amitabh, for Kalyan Jewellers, which didn’t go well with the audience.

While Shweta refrained from appearing onscreen ever again, she went ahead with her fashion venture by partnering with designer Monisha Jaising and launching her label MxS. Furthermore, she also unveiled her debut novel "Paradise Towers" which became one of the best-selling fiction books.