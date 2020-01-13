Has Shweta Bachchan parted ways with husband Nikhil Nanda?

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who has always remained away from the spotlight, has sprung up in B-town, after decades of hiatus. A quick trace of her comeback timeline has raised many questions, including one if she has parted way with her husband Nikhil Nanda.
The mystery around her comeback surfaced when she made an appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week’s opening show in 2017. This was followed by an appearance in an emotional advertisement with her father Amitabh, for Kalyan Jewellers, which didn’t go well with the audience.
While Shweta refrained from appearing onscreen ever again, she went ahead with her fashion venture by partnering with designer Monisha Jaising and launching her label MxS. Furthermore, she also unveiled her debut novel "Paradise Towers" which became one of the best-selling fiction books.
She even featured on the Vogue cover alongside daughter Navya Naveli and mother Jaya, making it a trio affair. However, in her exclusive interaction, she went on to speak about everyone except for husband Nikhil.
A year later, Shweta was all over the fashion arena. She took the centre stage at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s completion of thirty three years in the industry. The designers went on to share unseen moments from her big day, but here also they did not feature her husband. That being said, she turned showstopper for their mega fashion event, that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.
Now being a powerful working woman in tinsel town, the curious case of her independence after all these years, has taken to the headlines.
Shweta and Nikhil married in 1997, and have two children - daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. The duo haven’t been seen together, ever since Shweta moved to Mumbai with both her kids. There have been multiple reports, including one in IBTimes stating that the two have separated and that they didn’t opt for a divorce since it would hamper the Bachchan family’s reputation.
While there hasn’t been any official statement on the same yet, the question will remain afloat until the answers have been found to put rumours to rest.
