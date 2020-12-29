'Has she fallen on her head?': Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's 'my beloved city Mumbai' tweet

For the unversed, Urmila and Kangana engaged in a war of wards in September, after the latter compared Mumbai to PoK.

Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments about Mumbai and the alleged drug use in the film industry. The 'Rangeela' actress had said that as a daughter of the city, she will never tolerate defamatory remarks against it.

In an interview, Matondkar said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her own home state Himachal Pradesh. She said, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

"Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?," Urmila asked.

Further taking a jibe at Kangana for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the 46-year-old actress said that by making such comments Ranaut is 'not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large.'

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana had touched upon the same and said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.