Has Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19? Here's what uncle Randhir said

The news comes hours after Ranbir along with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt pledged to donate their kidneys ahead of World Kidney Day (March 11).

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said, “I pledge and donate my organs, I hope that by me doing this it will make a difference to one person or two people’s lives, and it keeps going forward and it will make a difference, so please do consider pledging your organs.”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia in the fantasy-adventure Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a three-film series, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He has committed to play a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

Besides that, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal is also headlined by Ranbir, and is scheduled to be released during Dusshera next year.

Ranbir, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, will play the lead role in the sequel of the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

All in all, Ranbir has a massive line-up of films ahead.