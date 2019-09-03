Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

New Delhi: Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Harshvardhan got a tattoo of his beloved sisters' first names written in Hindi on the back side of both his shoulders.

Anil Kapoor's son flaunted his newly crafted tattoo in a Monday motivation post on Instagram and wrote, "V taper #mondaymotivation, Sonam Kapoor Rhea Kapoor." Fans too loved the way he showed love for his sisters and flooded his post with appreciative comments. One fan wrote, "I want a brother like you. Feeling great to see you." "Now that's a brother who loves his sisters," wrote another.