Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Birthday Special: Check out his hottest pictures that will make you swoon

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns 31 on 9th November 2021. He is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and younger brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

From falunting his A-game in fashion to sharing pictures which sets the internet on fire his social media account is edgy, stylish, and hot. So on his 31st birthday, let's look at some of his hottest pictures on Instagram.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:00 PM IST