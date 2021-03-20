Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's pre-wedding festivities begin - see pics

When Harman Baweja made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra with the movie "Love Story 2050", everybody was surprised to see his striking resemblance with Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan.
However, while fans were star-struck by Hrithik, they didn't show much enthusiasm in welcoming his lookalike.
Harman's acting career lasted for three more films. Now, the actor has undergone a complete transformation and looks nowhere close to Hrithik. He has put on weight and flaunts a salt and pepper beard and moustache.
The 40-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchadani.
The couple had their roka ceremony in December 2020.
The 'What's Your Rashee' actor and his bride-to-be held a cocktail party from close friends and family to commence their pre-wedding festivities.
The party was attended by business tycoon and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, actors Ashish Chowdhry and Aamir Khan, among others.
Harman Baweja, who has been away from the showbiz for a few years now, made his acting debut with dad Harry Baweja's directorial venture 'Love Story 2050' (2008) opposite Priyanka Chopra.
He went on to feature in films like 'Victory', 'What’s Your Raashee?' and 'Dishkiyaoon', which apparently didn’t earn much praise from the audience as well as critics.
His last film was 2016's ‘Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur’.
While Priyanka and Harman never publicly admitted to dating each other, the actor had confessed his love for Bipasha to an English daily in 2014.
A day later Bipasha Basu had taken to Twitter to make their relationship public. The Bong beauty had tweeted, “Stating the obvious! Yes Harman n Me r a couple. Finally I have met a person who is a far better human being than I am. Blessed.”
Meanwhile, according to Harman’s soon-to-be wife Sasha Ramchandani's Instagram bio, she is an integrative nutrition health coach, who runs the handle 'Better Balanced Self'.
