Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's pre-wedding festivities begin - see pics

When Harman Baweja made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra with the movie "Love Story 2050", everybody was surprised to see his striking resemblance with Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

However, while fans were star-struck by Hrithik, they didn't show much enthusiasm in welcoming his lookalike.

Harman's acting career lasted for three more films. Now, the actor has undergone a complete transformation and looks nowhere close to Hrithik. He has put on weight and flaunts a salt and pepper beard and moustache.

The 40-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchadani.

The couple had their roka ceremony in December 2020.