Harman Baweja gets engaged to health coach Sasha Ramchandani; check out roka ceremony pic

Harman's mother Pammi Baweja also took to the comments section to congratulate the duo. She wrote, "Congratulations bacho. Stay blessed together always."

According to Sasha Ramchandani's Instagram bio, she is an integrative nutrition health coach, who runs the handle 'Better Balanced Self'.

Harman Baweja, who has been away from the showbiz for a few years now, made his acting debut with dad Harry Baweja's directorial venture 'Love Story 2050' (2008) opposite Priyanka Chopra. He went on to feature in films like 'Victory', 'What’s Your Raashee?' and 'Dishkiyaoon', which apparently didn’t earn much praise from the audience as well as critics.

While Priyanka and Harman never publically admitted to dating each other, the actor had confessed his love for Bipasha to an English daily in 2014.

A day later Bipasha Basu had taken to Twitter to make their relationship public. The Bong beauty had tweeted, “Stating the obvious! Yes Harman n Me r a couple. Finally I have met a person who is a far better human being than I am. Blessed.”

The 40-year-old actor had made headlines in 2017 after he was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant looking almost unrecognizable.