Hardik Pandya introduces new girlfriend Natasa Stankovic to family

Hardik Pandya recently walked for the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 alongside Lisa Hayden. The cricketer has had a struggling journey with his fame. He has made headlines for his performance during IPL this year and earlier he also faced backlash for his unacceptable behaviour during a Koffee with Karan episode.

Other than work Pandya has also had plenty link ups and alleged flings. He is currently reported to be seeing Natasa Stankovic by Spotboye. The report also stated Hardik has introduced her to his family as his 'girlfriend'. The two have also been spotted around the city.

Natasa was earlier dating TV actor Aly Goni, while Hardik was rumored to be dating well known faces like Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Elli AvRam. With Esha, the two apparently ended on bad terms, however his Gupta had also mentioned that they were good friends. That too changed when Esha was asked about Hardik’s comment on Koffee with Karan when she lost her cool and denied being friends with him at all.