Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra name their newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha - what does it mean?

Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 10.
On Monday, Geeta shared the first picture of her son on Instagram and announced his name. In the photo, her daughter Hinaya is seen holding the her baby brother in her arms.
However, his face is not visible in the photo.
"Introducing HEER ka VEER – Jovan Veer Singh Plaha," she wrote along with the adorable picture of her kids.
Jovan is a male name of Slavic origin that means God Is Gracious, as per baby name site Baby Names. The meaning of Veer is courageous.
Here's the picture:
Moments after she shared the picture, fans and followers congratulated her in the comments.
A few days back, Geeta penned a note and shared an adorable video on Instagram, in which a white onesie was placed in a crib, with the words 'Born in 2021, Baby Plaha' written on it.
Geeta said that she is overwhelmed with joy and extended her gratitude to their well-wishes for their constant love and support.
"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support," she wrote.
In an interview, she also revealed that Harbhajan Singh would want their baby boy to be a cricketer and as a doting dad he's also up at night to change the nappies.
Harbhajan married Geeta on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their daughter Hinaya was born in July 2016.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)