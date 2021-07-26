Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra name their newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha - what does it mean?

Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 10.

On Monday, Geeta shared the first picture of her son on Instagram and announced his name. In the photo, her daughter Hinaya is seen holding the her baby brother in her arms.

However, his face is not visible in the photo.

"Introducing HEER ka VEER – Jovan Veer Singh Plaha," she wrote along with the adorable picture of her kids.

Jovan is a male name of Slavic origin that means God Is Gracious, as per baby name site Baby Names. The meaning of Veer is courageous.

Here's the picture: