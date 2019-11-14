HappyAnniversaryDeepveer: Wishes pour in for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on her first wedding anniversary

It's been a year already when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot and got married in the presence of close family and friends at Lake Como, Italy.

There was a wave of excitement as all the details of the ceremony were under the wraps and the fans being all the more curious for the actors. Always, having each other's back making a power couple the actors are couple goals to many. As soon as they had uploaded the pictures on social media, it had broken the internet with the congratulations coming in.

Today, on 14th November, as Deep-Veer celebrate the first year of their marriage. The fans have been flooding social media with wishes for the actress and the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone is trending.

Here are a few loveable wishes for the actress on this important occasion of her life from her fans.