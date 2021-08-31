'Happy love triangle for life': Aparshakti Khurana shares first glimpse of baby girl Arzoie

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl on August 27.

The couple shared the happy news with their fans on social media and had also revealed the name of their daughter.

On Tuesday (August 31), the actor took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of his baby girl Arzoie Khurana.

The adorable photo shows the new parents holding their baby’s hand right after her birth.

"It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana," Aparshakti wrote with the picture.

Moments after he shared the photo, fans and several celebrities sent best wishes to them and dropped heart emojis.

Bollywood and television celebrities including Suyyash Rai, Siddhant Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pranutan Behl, Mukesh Chhabra, Dino Morea and others commented on his post.

Aparshakti had announced that he is expecting his first child with Aakriti in June. Sharing a post of kissing the baby bump, the actor wrote, "If the work could not be expanded in the lockdown, then we thought of expanding our family."

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in 2014. They had reportedly first met in Chandigarh in a dance class.

Meanwhile on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in 2020 flick 'Street Daner 3D' alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He will soon be seen in his first solo film opposite Pranutan Bahl titled 'Helmet,' directed by Satram Ramani. The film is based on the ground reality of the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Aparshakti has established himself as a bankable actor in last few years. So much so, that his performances have at times stood out despite not being in the lead.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:14 PM IST