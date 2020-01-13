Happy Lohri: Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra and other Bollywood celebs extend wishes to fans

The joyous festival of Lohri, which marks the end of the winter season, is celebrated with fervour by the people across the country. B-Town celebs too have wished their fans for love and happiness in their life.

Akshay Kumar hopped on to Twitter to extend his good wishes in a tweet that reads, "Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family."