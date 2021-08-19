'Happy bride' Rhea Kapoor looks like a princess as she poses in ivory gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla; see pics

Advertisement

After impressing everyone with her unconventional sartorial choices for the wedding day, Rhea Kapoor once again gave major fashion goals as she opted for an ivory gown for the after-wedding party.

Rhea Kapoor, who recently got married to Karan Boolani, chose a stunning embroidered ivory gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The A-line gown had a plunging neckline with straps and a matching jacket with exaggerated puffed sleeves.

Rhea paired the gown with diamond jewellery and opted for a smoky eye look with nude lips.

Sharing pictures, she wrote: "Dinner ready for martini’s and haleem and hugs in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture. Thank you for this beautiful dress @abujani1 @sandeepkhosla I was a happy bride."

Rhea and Karan Boolani, who fell in love during 'Aisha', got married on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.

Two days later, Rhea's family organised a star-studded bash for the couple. Farah Khan, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended the reception.

For her wedding too, the producer-cum-stylist chose a beautiful ivory ensemble. She wore a Chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna and added a vintage pearl veil by Birdhichand to complete her look.

The producer of 'Veere Di Wedding' shared her first wedding picture on Monday and wrote a heartwarming note.

"12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be.

"I will always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 p.m. before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life ... mine are," it read.

Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam and Harshvardhan. The niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor has co-produced films 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 05:42 PM IST