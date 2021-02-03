Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: From 'Rangeela' to 'Kaun', Top 10 movies of the 90s star

Born on 4th February 1974, Urmila Matondkar has had an illustrious career in Bollywood. She gained popularity in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi cinema.
Urmila made her first on screen appearance as a child actor in the 1977 film 'Karm'. She also appeared in 'Masoom' for which she gained high critical acclaim. Urmila's first role as a lead came in the Malayalam film 'Chanakyan' opposite Kamal Haasan.
Urmila delivered some unforgettable performances on the silver screen. She has also appeared on various reality TV shows. Apart from that, she has actively engaged herself in charity work and has been involved in politics for quite some time now.
Here are the Top 10 movies of the talented actress-
Rangeela- This Ram Gopal Varma smash hit was loved by audiences everywhere and was a Blockbuster hit. Urmila was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for portraying the character of Mili Joshi in the film.
Judaai- This 1997 drama film by Raj Kanwar was one of it's kind when it was released. Urmila played Jahnvi Verma, a wealthy businesswoman in the film who wants a simple family life. The film did really well on the box office.
Daud- This comedy road adventure film by Ram Gopal Varma is a based on the superhit Telugu film 'Kshana Kshanam'. Although it wasn't as successful as the original, Sanjay Dutt and Urmila's chemistry was liked by the audiences.
Satya- This is probably one of the best movies made in Bollywood. Ram Gopal Varma's finest flick saw some path breaking performances by the lead actors. Urmila lived the character of Vidya and was nominated for another Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
Kaun- This psychological thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap is a must watch. Urmila plays an unnamed woman who is constantly bothered by a man. Wait for the final twist, you will never see it coming.
Pyar Tune Kya Kiya- Urmila is the queen of intense performances. Her portrayal of Ria, an obsessed lover is absolutely outstanding. Pyar Tune kya Kia was successful at the box office.
Deewangee- This Anees Bazmee directed psychological thriller has an amazing soundtrack and a well written script. Urmila as Sargam is exactly what the character demands. Deewangee raked in good box office collections.
Bhoot- Probably one of the finest Horror movies ever made, Bhoot can still send shivers down your spine. Urmila as Swati, a possessed housewife delivers her career best performance. She received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for this flick.
Ek Hasina Thi- This Sriram Raghavan neo-noir thriller is a entertaining and engaging flick which kept the audiences on the edge of their seats. Urmila was simply outstanding as Sarika Vartak in the film.
Maine Gandhi ko Nahin Mara- This critically acclaimed film saw some stellar performances by Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar who played his daughter in the movie. Urmila as Trisha is believable and consistent.