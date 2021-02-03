Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: From 'Rangeela' to 'Kaun', Top 10 movies of the 90s star

Born on 4th February 1974, Urmila Matondkar has had an illustrious career in Bollywood. She gained popularity in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi cinema.

Urmila made her first on screen appearance as a child actor in the 1977 film 'Karm'. She also appeared in 'Masoom' for which she gained high critical acclaim. Urmila's first role as a lead came in the Malayalam film 'Chanakyan' opposite Kamal Haasan.

Urmila delivered some unforgettable performances on the silver screen. She has also appeared on various reality TV shows. Apart from that, she has actively engaged herself in charity work and has been involved in politics for quite some time now.

Here are the Top 10 movies of the talented actress-