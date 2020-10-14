'Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber': Sunny Leone pens note for daughter as she turns 5

Actress Sunny Leone has posted a note for daughter Nisha on her fifth birthday on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can't believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God," Sunny wrote on Instagram along with a photo and a video photos of a pair of hands holding a yellow rose.

"I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We've reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world," she added.