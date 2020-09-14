'Happy birthday soulmate': Tahira Kashyap's sweet birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday with a special midnight cake cutting ceremony with his author wife Tahira Kashyap.

Kashyap took to Instagram and treated fans by sharing a lovely picture from the birthday celebrations.

The picture features the 'Vicky Donor' actor with his face smeared all over with the birthday cake while his wife Tahira is seen in a motion to eat the cake from his face.

She also complimented the picture with a short yet sweet birthday note for Khurrana referring to him as the 'cake'.

"Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate," she wrote in the caption.