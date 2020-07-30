Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: From airlifting students to saving migrants, meet India's real 'superhero’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who may have emerged as a powerful villain onscreen, has turned the tables with his real life charisma.

The actor, who turns 47 today, has been hailed as ‘migrants’ saviour’ or ‘real superhero’ by fans across the world for providing aid when no one else would.

Here are some examples of his heart-warming gestures that have helped many amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Offered Juhu Hotel

As the lockdown struck India in March 2020, and frontline workers were facing harassment or trouble going back home after hours of duty, Sonu offered his Juhu hotel to serve them.

"It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," Sonu said.

Shakti Annadanam

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu decided to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

"Right now we are all together in these tough times against the coronavirus. Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter but there are many who have not eaten meals in days and it's really difficult for them. To help these people, I've started a special food and ration drive on my father's name, which is called Shakti Annadanam. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible," the actor said.