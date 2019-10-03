Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: Check out her 8 adorable moments with daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan turns a year older today. The 41-year-old Bollywood diva made her debut in the movie ‘Dil Maange More’ with co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia. Her Bollywood career may have tanked, but regardless she is one of the highly educated actresses, and with a strong family background, Soha is here to stay and slay.

Soha gave some hits on silver screen back in the day including Tum Mile, Ran De Basanti and Khoya Khoya Chand. She got engaged with actor Kunal Kemmu in 2014 and the duo tied a knot in 2015 in Mumbai.

In 2017 the couple was blessed with a baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Post her birth Soha Ali Khan updates her social profile with her little munchkin’s adorable activities and special moments. Let’s take a look at some of these cute pictures she posted with Inaaya.