Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Top movies of the versatile actor

Sidhart Malhotra started his career as a model. Although, he turned to direction early in his career. He assisted Karan Johar on the sets of 'My Name is Khan'.
Sidhart got his big break two years after My Name is Khan. He made a smashing debut in Student of the Year which established him as a rising star of B-Town. Although, Sidhart's recent movies haven't raked in good box office numbers.
These are the best movies of the model turned actor.
Kapoor & Sons- This ensemble cast had all the ingredients of a smashing hit which it turned out to be. The critically and commercially successful film showcased family issues with optimum detail.
Ittefaq- Sidhart Malhotra had a successful stint in a negative role. He exercised his acting prowess to good effect in this mystery thriller. Ittefaq is clearly one of the better movies the star has done in recent times.
Hasee to Phasee- Sidhart Malhotra as Nikhil Bhardwaj impressed in this light hearted entertainer. Hasee to Phasee did well at the box office. Sidhart's chemistry with Parineeti Chopra was liked by the fans.
Brothers- Monty Fernandes versus David Fernandes, this brother against brother action drama is filled with powerful performances and impressive soundtrack. Sidhart Malhotra's physical transformation in the movie is worthy of praise.
Aiyaary- Sidhart Malhotra in this action thriller performed fairly well. Although, due to the lack of a good script, the movie didn't bring in great box office numbers.
Ek Villian- This super hit flick was powered by terrific performances and amazing soundtrack. Sidhart Malhotra played an anti-hero with perfection. The altercation scenes between Sidhart and Ritesh Deshmukh are shot extremely well.
Student of the Year- This debut film of Sidhart Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt established all the three stars. Sidhart as a talented middle class Abhimanyu Singh was adored by fans.
Sidhart Malhotra has had a few set backs in his career with Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan tanking at the box office.
The talented star is all set to play Captain Vikram Batra in his upcoming flick 'Shershaah'. It will be interesting to see if this flick brings the star's career back on track.
