Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor - A sneak peek into the B-town star's fashion lookbook

Actress Shraddha Kapoor turns 33 today. The actress has completed a decade in the Bollywood, however, it feels like only yesterday when she set foot into the industry with her debut film Teen Patti (2010). The actress had some silver screen hits and misses, but one cannot forget her roles in movies like Ek Villain (2014), Aashiqui 2 (2013), Baaghi (2016), ABCD (2015), Stree (2018) and Haider (2014).

When it comes to the fashion space, the actress seems to have hit all the right notes with her elegant taste and perfectly-styled ensembles. The actress is known for pulling off any outfit effortlessly; be it a chic denim dress, lose kurta, heavy lehenga or a sexy number. Shraddha's fashion quotient has certainly been her USP and her Instagram profile is proof enough of her slaying it in any and every avatar.

Here are some outfits donned by the actress that won both accolades and hearts:

1) A chic summery yellow dress that exudes major girl-next-door-vibes. It is simple, bright-hued, and ideal for any occasion- a weekend brunch, a movie or a date.