Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor - A sneak peek into the B-town star's fashion lookbook

Actress Shraddha Kapoor turns 33 today. The actress has completed a decade in the Bollywood, however, it feels like only yesterday when she set foot into the industry with her debut film Teen Patti (2010). The actress had some silver screen hits and misses, but one cannot forget her roles in movies like Ek Villain (2014), Aashiqui 2 (2013), Baaghi (2016), ABCD (2015), Stree (2018) and Haider (2014).
When it comes to the fashion space, the actress seems to have hit all the right notes with her elegant taste and perfectly-styled ensembles. The actress is known for pulling off any outfit effortlessly; be it a chic denim dress, lose kurta, heavy lehenga or a sexy number. Shraddha's fashion quotient has certainly been her USP and her Instagram profile is proof enough of her slaying it in any and every avatar.
Here are some outfits donned by the actress that won both accolades and hearts:
1) A chic summery yellow dress that exudes major girl-next-door-vibes. It is simple, bright-hued, and ideal for any occasion- a weekend brunch, a movie or a date.
2) Yet another smart and urbane denim dress that makes the actress look refreshing. She pairs the outfit with white sneakers and large hoops, keeping the makeup and accessories minimal.
3) The actress is slaying it in this retro-inspired checkered outfit, highlighting the ensemble with bright red lips, dainty danglers and black nail paint.
4) The actress is looking nothing less than a bombshell in this black sexy outfit; accentuated with a belt, black boots, danglers and smokey eye makeup.
5) Shraddha flaunted this unconventional but elegant silk brocade bustier and velvet pants from Reem Acra's collection and looked like a billion bucks!
6) The stylish diva flaunted the 'Guara set' from Anita Dongre's collection and the emerald green silk lehenga made the actress look extremely pretty. Not to miss the intricate embroidery, zari work, sequins, and resham on the lehenga skirt. The keyhole neckline and net dupatta added elegance to the outfit.
7) In the movie, Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor sported a sexy yet grunge outfit. The black and white crop top, white pants, and jacket perfectly complemented each other. The hoops, highlighted hair colour and eye makeup stood out, making fans fall in love with this look.
Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Baaghi 3'. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Fans are awaiting the release of the action-thriller, and Shraddha's look in the song, 'Dus Bahane 2.0' has already become a hit. Baaghi 3 will hit theatres this Friday, on 6th March 2020.
