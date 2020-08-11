Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 times the chirpy queen channeled her inner poet with 'Sara Ki Shayari'

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 25th birthday on Wednesday. The actress, who's spending her quarantine period with her mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim, keeps her fans entertained through her Instagram. The brother-sister duo enjoys a close bond and they often share pictures of their bonding sessions with their fans on social media. Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, keeps her fans entertained on social media with her regular posts from her childhood, time spent with her brother Ibrahim, and a regular stock of banter. However, it's her 'Sara ki Shayari' captions that has been stealing the show lately. The chirpy beauty pens down funny rhyming caption for all her posts.
On Sara's 25th birthday, let's look at some of the best 'Sara ki Shayaris':
Two days after she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim, actor Sara Ali Khan was was seen bonding with him.
The 'Kedarnath' actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the post-rakhi bonding of the sister-brother duo.
Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which features her playfully riding on her brother's back while the other one featured the two posing with a bicycle.
"Post Rakhi bonding vibe, To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe." she wrote in the caption.
"But his day out was fun- he says 'I can't describe.' To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning," she added.
Sharing an adorable throwback pictures of herself with her mom and brother, Sara once again channeled her inner poet and wrote: "Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter
Riot of colours with Water Slaughter
Mommy so young I almost forgot her
Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her
But it was healthy fun with no totter
After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor"
To cherish her bond with best friend Isha Shroff, Sara Ali Khan pulled out yet another throwback picture and wrote: "Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din..
Thick as thieves, close as Kin
If you two are my friends I’ll always Win."
On 50th Earth Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of throwback pictures and penned down a poem to express her love for nature. She wrote, "Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive."
Sara also gives her followers fitness motivation by sharing workout routines. Sharing a video, she captioned it: "Don’t pray for lighter burdens
Work for a #stronger back
Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied
Don’t allow yourself to crack
And if you stop or fail or fall
Just get right back on track."
Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with actor Kartik Aaryan, has a motley of films lined up.
She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re'.
