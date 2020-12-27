'Happy birthday rockstar': Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood stars wish Salman Khan as he turns 55

Khurrana took to Instagram Story and shared a shirtless video in which he is seen lip-syncing to 'Tumse Milne Ki Tamannah Hai' from 'Saajan' film. In the video, the actor is seen in a shirtless avatar while he syncs with the lyrics. Along with the video he noted, "Happy birthday Salman sir... #Throwback'."

By sharing an eternal favourite song featuring herself and the birthday boy Khan, Raveena Tandon sent warm wishes to the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star. She shared an Instagram post that sees the two shaking a leg on their song 'Aa meri life bana de'.

"One of our songs which is my eternal favourite!Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan !," wrote the Tandon in the caption.