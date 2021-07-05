Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Best movies of the star who was tailor-made for Bollywood

Ranveer Singh who was born on 6 July, 1985, has taken Bollywood by storm. His energy and charisma is an absolutely perfect match. Looking at Ranveer Singh and the body of work that he has under his belt, it feels that he was tailor-made for the Bollywood industry.

There was a time, however, when he doubted whether he was doing the right thing by entering the film industry.

Singh would go for all kinds of auditions, but failed to get good opportunities. He only got calls for minor roles. Recalling the same, he once said, "Everything was so bleak. It was very frustrating. There were times I would think whether I was doing the right thing or not."

Ranveer was determined to stick it out and has, over the years, given some great films.

Check out his best movies here:

1. Dil Dhadakne Do: The film that gave us the song that is played at all our parties: 'Gallan Goodiyan'. This film, filled with comedy and drama, tells the story of the Mehras-- a dysfunctional family who invites their family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary.

2. Bajirao Mastani: The epic historical romance that took our breath away!

In this movie, Bajirao Mastani narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao l and his second wife, Mastani.