Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Throwback pics of the chocolate boy that will make you drool with love

Actor R Madhavan made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy performance in the 2001 Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Actor R Madhavan, who made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy performance in the 2001 Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, knows how to age. The ever so charming actor has been proving it on his social media handle with his stunning pictures. R. Madhavan is a successful Indian actor, writer and film producer. He has been described as one of the few actors in India who has pan-Indian appeal, having appeared in films from seven different languages. He has received three Filmfare Awards and an award from the Tamil Nadu State Film Award along with recognition and nominations from other organisations. He, who ruled the hearts of women in the ’90s with his charm and soulful eyes, is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. On his special day, let's look at some throwback pictures of the actor:

Many people believe reinventing themselves is the way to stay relevant in showbiz. But that's not a piece of cake. Actor R. Madhavan, who has navigated his way through the small screen, big screen as well as the digital world, says reinventing himself is getting "tougher" with each passing year. "It is getting more and more tough every year in terms of trying to reinvent yourself. It is more exciting and more rewarding without a doubt, but it gets more and more tough for sure," Madhavan told IANS in an interview over phone from Mumbai. Starting his journey from the small screen -- with "Sea Hawks" becoming his most notable work on television -- Madhavan has etched his place in the cine world as a man with a charming smile and pleasing screen presence. He is known for films like "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "Tanu Weds Manu" and its sequel, "Rang De Basanti", "Saala Khadoos" and "3 Idiots". . . . . . #rmadhavan #bollywood #lostactors #films #indianfilms

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan is currently busy working on his upcoming film The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is written, directed and produced by R Madhavan and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and English.

