Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Throwback pics of the chocolate boy that will make you drool with love

Actor R Madhavan, who made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy performance in the 2001 Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, knows how to age. The ever so charming actor has been proving it on his social media handle with his stunning pictures. R. Madhavan is a successful Indian actor, writer and film producer. He has been described as one of the few actors in India who has pan-Indian appeal, having appeared in films from seven different languages. He has received three Filmfare Awards and an award from the Tamil Nadu State Film Award along with recognition and nominations from other organisations. He, who ruled the hearts of women in the ’90s with his charm and soulful eyes, is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. On his special day, let's look at some throwback pictures of the actor: