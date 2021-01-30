Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: From 'Soldier' to 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' -Top 10 movies of the vivacious actress

Preity Zinta was born in the beautiful city of Shimla on 31st January 1975. She went to Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla. Preity was highly interested in English Literature. She graduated from St. Bede's College with a degree in English Honors.

After getting another degree in Criminal Psychology, Zinta made a name for herself in modelling. She started her career with commercials and went on to be become a successful actress in Bollywood.

Preity's debut film was 'Dil Se' where she appeared in a supporting role. Although her part was relatively small but she was able to impress the audiences and critics through it. Preity earned a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress for 'Dil Se'.

Later on, she won the Filmfare Award for Debut Actress for the Blockbuster hit 'Soldier' and 'Dil Se'. Here are the the top 10 films of Preity Zinta's illustrious career-