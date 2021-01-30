Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: From 'Soldier' to 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' -Top 10 movies of the vivacious actress

Preity Zinta was born in the beautiful city of Shimla on 31st January 1975. She went to Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla. Preity was highly interested in English Literature. She graduated from St. Bede's College with a degree in English Honors.
After getting another degree in Criminal Psychology, Zinta made a name for herself in modelling. She started her career with commercials and went on to be become a successful actress in Bollywood.
Preity's debut film was 'Dil Se' where she appeared in a supporting role. Although her part was relatively small but she was able to impress the audiences and critics through it. Preity earned a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress for 'Dil Se'.
Later on, she won the Filmfare Award for Debut Actress for the Blockbuster hit 'Soldier' and 'Dil Se'. Here are the the top 10 films of Preity Zinta's illustrious career-
Soldier
The third highest grosser of 1998, Soldier was an action drama starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. This Abbas Mastan's directed flick is a perfect Bollywood entertainer. Preity Zinta played Preeti Singh, Bobby Deol's love interest in the film.
Kya Kehna
This family drama is based on Pre-Marital pregnancy. Kya Kehna was praised for its soundtrack and Preity Zinta was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing Priya Bakshi in the movie.
Chori chori chupke chupke
Another Abbas Mustan flick, this romantic drama was the biggest hit of 2001. Preity earned praise for playing a prostitute turned surrogate mother in the movie.
Armaan
This multi starrer flick was directed by Honey Iranni. Preity Zinta appeared in a negative role in the film. She received Filmfare Nomination for Best Actress in Negative Role for playing Soni Sinha in the movie.
Koi..Mil Gaya
This Blockbuster hit starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta is a Sci-Fi drama which earned praise for it's storyline and performances. Preity played the role of Nisha Malhotra in this flick.
Kal Ho Na Ho
Probably the best film of the actress' career, Kal Ho Na Ho is an iconic film which has aged like a fine wine. Preity won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for portraying the role of Naina Kapoor in the hit flick.
Lakshya
This war drama directed by Farhan Akhtar is a classic coming of age tale of Karan Shergill played by Hrithik Roshan. Preity plays Romila Dutta, an aspiring Journalist and Activist in the film.
Veer-Zaara
This period romantic drama has a thought provoking story and wonderful soundtrack. Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta's chemistry in this Super Hit film was loved by the audiences.
Salaam Namaste
This romantic comedy directed by Siddharth Anand is a story of two young Indians, Nick and Ambar. Preity earned another Filmfare Nomination for Best Actress for this hit comedy.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
This star studded film was adored by critics worldwide. Preity played Rhea Saran, Shahrukh Khan's wife in the movie. This is one of the best and most relevant movies made by Karan Johar.
