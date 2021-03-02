Happy Birthday Prateek Kuhad: From 'Cold/Mess' to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', here are the best songs of the singer

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, popular for songs like 'Cold/mess', 'Yeh Pal', '100 words', 'Tune Kaha' and more, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, March 3.
Known for his distinctive voice, Prateek is a Delhi-based artiste who made his debut in Bollywood with the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' song in the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho', which he wrote and sung with musician Jasleen Royal.
His unique style of blending minimally arranged melodies with heartwarming lyrics has found fans all over the country.
On his birthday, here are a few Prateek Kuhad songs for every mood:
Last year, the singer made headlines when former President of United States Of America, Barack Obama shared the list of his favourite movies, TV shows and books in 2019. Much to everyone's surprise, the list also mentioned Kuhad and his song ‘Cold/Mess’.
Barack Obama mentioned Prateek Kuhad’s song as one of his favourites in 2019. The music video which features Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain beautifully captures the ups and downs of a relationship.
Prateek had taken to his Twitter handle and reacted to the post with 'shocked' emojis. He followed up with another tweet and wrote, "This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."