Happy Birthday Prateek Kuhad: From 'Cold/Mess' to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', here are the best songs of the singer

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, popular for songs like 'Cold/mess', 'Yeh Pal', '100 words', 'Tune Kaha' and more, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, March 3.

Known for his distinctive voice, Prateek is a Delhi-based artiste who made his debut in Bollywood with the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' song in the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho', which he wrote and sung with musician Jasleen Royal.

His unique style of blending minimally arranged melodies with heartwarming lyrics has found fans all over the country.

On his birthday, here are a few Prateek Kuhad songs for every mood: