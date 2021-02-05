Bollywood

Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: From 'Garmi' to 'Dilbar' - top 10 tracks of the dancing diva

By Shubham Bhargav

Born on 6th February 1992, Nora Fatehi turns 29. Here are the best songs of the sizzling dancer and actress.

Nora Fatehi was born on 6th February 1992 in Montreal, Canada in a Moroccan family. She has appeared in several Hindi and Telegu movies and is a prominent TV personality.

Nora's debut Hindi film was the Kamal Sadanah directed 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarban'. She appeared in 'Crazy Cukkad Family' the same year. Her first dance number was 'Ittage Rechchipodam' featured in the Telugu movie 'Temper'.

The song was a hit and audiences loved Nora Fatehi's incredible dance moves. Nora also appeared in a special appearance in the Malayalam movie 'Double Barrel'.

Nora has established herself in the Telugu and Hindi film industry. She has appeared in a number of item songs in the last few years. She will be next seen in the Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Here are the top 10 songs featuring Nora Fatehi-

Garmi-

Saki Saki

Kamariya

Lagdi Lahore Di-

Rock The Party-

Ek To Kam Zindagani-

Manohari-

Naah-

Nachi Nachi-

Dilbar-

