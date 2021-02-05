Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: From 'Garmi' to 'Dilbar' - top 10 tracks of the dancing diva

Nora Fatehi was born on 6th February 1992 in Montreal, Canada in a Moroccan family. She has appeared in several Hindi and Telegu movies and is a prominent TV personality.

Nora's debut Hindi film was the Kamal Sadanah directed 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarban'. She appeared in 'Crazy Cukkad Family' the same year. Her first dance number was 'Ittage Rechchipodam' featured in the Telugu movie 'Temper'.

The song was a hit and audiences loved Nora Fatehi's incredible dance moves. Nora also appeared in a special appearance in the Malayalam movie 'Double Barrel'.

Nora has established herself in the Telugu and Hindi film industry. She has appeared in a number of item songs in the last few years. She will be next seen in the Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Here are the top 10 songs featuring Nora Fatehi-

Garmi-