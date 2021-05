Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Best dialogues by the 'Sacred Games' actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a greatly popular name in the Bollywood industry.

Born on 19 May 1974, he shows off his acting chops in every film and he leaves the audience stunned with their admiration of his work.

He grew up in a small town in the Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

He belongs to a zamindari Muslim family of Lambardars. He is the eldest of eight siblings. Nawazuddin is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. His most well known films include Talash, The Lunchbox and the Netflix series Sacred Games.

To celebrate Siddiqui's birthday, let us reminisce over some of his best dialogues:

The Lunchbox:

1. Apke dabba me se kamaal ki khusboo aati hai sir, bin chakhe swad aa jata hai wa wa wa wa wawah

2. Mera naam aslam sheikh hai sir, main anath hu, mera naam bhi maine khud hi chuna sab khud hi seekha ye bhi khud hi seekh lunga sir, thank you very much..

3. Nawazuddin: Meri Ammi Kehti hai kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pohcha deti hai..

Irrfan: Par tum to anath ho?

Nawazuddin: Ha par meri ammi kehti hai ye kehne me wajan aata hai..

4. Iske abba ne mana kar diya, bolte ladka anath hai, height bhi kuch khas nahi, kala kaluta hai..

5. Sir iske abba ko mat batana ye, naito scooter wapas le lenge wo..

Thackeray movie

6. Jay Hind

Jai Maharashtra

Jai Hind pehle kehta hu , Jay Maharashtra bad mein

Mere liye desh pahle hain, Rajay baad mein

7. Main sahi hun ya galat

Iska faisla Aap nahi Desh ki

Janta karegi

Kyunki sabse upar ek hi Adaalat ko manta hu

Vo hai janta ki Adaalat.

8. Aapka sixer yaad hai mujhe,

Excellent shot!

Aapki batting itni bhi achchi nahi thi ki, Main sima-par shaheed

huye jawano ke pariwaron ka dukh-dard bhool sakun

Bheekh mangne se achcha hain, Gunda Banke apna haq chhinna.

Talash

9. Aamir Khan: Karte Kya ho?

Nawazuddin: Bheekh mangta hu sahab, bohot hi garib aadmi hu, khane ko bhi Paise nahi hai (then his phone rings)

Sacred Games

10. Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai apun-ich Bhagwan hai.

11. Dharm ne pavitrata me dhanda koja.

12. Yeh gun, bin, drugs, property yeh sab chhota Dhanda hai. Asli dhanda hai politics.