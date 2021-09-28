'Happy birthday my life': Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor with beautiful sunset pic

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a sweet brthday note for her beau Ranbir Kapooor. She shared a stunning sunset picture with him and called him her 'life'.

The picture shows Alia resting her head on Ranbir's shoulder as they enjoy a beautiful view. Alia is seen wearing a white tank top with grey sweatpants while the 'Sanju' actor is seen in a grey tshirt, jeans and his favourite New York Yankees cap.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Happy birthday my life," and added emojis.

Earlier today, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni posted adorable wishes for him on Instagram.

Ranbir is reportedly celebrating his 39th birthday in Jodhpur with Alia. The lovebirds were seen walking out of Jodhpur airport on Sunday.

Reportedly, the actors are staying at an exotic resort in the city. Away from the city buzz, they are currently in one of the most beautiful and romantic locations.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for almost three years now and they are likely to tie the knot soon.

They are often spotted spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:46 PM IST