Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: From 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to Munni Badnaam', diva's sizzling dance numbers

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 47th birthday on October 23. The diva, who usually celebrates her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends, recently recovered from the novel coronavirus and is likely to celebrate it in Mumbai.

Malaika shot to fame with her super hit dance number 'Chhaiyya chhaiyya' with Shah Rulh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, 'Dil Se'. Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar, 'Chaiyya chaiyya' made Malaika a dancing star in Bollywood. Post the success of her debut music video, she went on perform numerous other blockbuster dances -- from 'Maahi ve' in Kaante to 'Munni badnaam' in 'Dabangg' and 'Hello Hello' in 'Pataakha'.

To commemorate her special day, lets look at the dancing diva's best performances over the years: