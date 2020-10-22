Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: From 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to Munni Badnaam', diva's sizzling dance numbers

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 47th birthday on October 23. The diva, who usually celebrates her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends, recently recovered from the novel coronavirus and is likely to celebrate it in Mumbai.
Malaika shot to fame with her super hit dance number 'Chhaiyya chhaiyya' with Shah Rulh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, 'Dil Se'. Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar, 'Chaiyya chaiyya' made Malaika a dancing star in Bollywood. Post the success of her debut music video, she went on perform numerous other blockbuster dances -- from 'Maahi ve' in Kaante to 'Munni badnaam' in 'Dabangg' and 'Hello Hello' in 'Pataakha'.
To commemorate her special day, lets look at the dancing diva's best performances over the years:
Actress, television personality, reality show judge, fitness guru and much more, Malaika Arora is an unstoppable woman who inspires many. Although she is best known for her thumkas on dance numbers, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl has not only redefined her existence in the showbiz, but also has defended her stance on ‘item’ numbers.
In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, the diva had admitted that the times have changed since the heydey of ‘item numbers’ in the 80s and 90s.
“I’ve always had a problem with it being called ‘item song’. Imagine someone calling me, ‘yeh kya item hai’ (what an item), I’d turn around and slap that person,” Malaika said. Malaika admitted that she was aware of the suggestive nature of the lyrics, but said that most of it was ‘tongue-in-cheek’. “I’ve never felt that it crossed that line where it was downright vulgar, or downright offensive,” she said.
Adding, “According to me, it was always in a nice fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of space.”