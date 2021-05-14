Bollywood

Updated on

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Best moments with her husband and kids

By FPJ Web Desk

Madhuri is a wonderful actress and has acted in great movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Best moments with her husband and kids

Madhuri Dixit who is born on 15 May 1967 is a Bollywood icon, she is someone who can grab everyone's attention with her smile and gracious dance moves.

She's also a wonderful actress and has acted in great movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. As if this isn't impressive enough she is also a superb mom and wife.

Here are a few of her happiest moments with her family:

Madhuri and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene
Madhuri and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene
Instagram

An adorable picture of the couple who has been married for 21 years.

Madhuri Dixit - Nothing like a candlelight dinner.
Madhuri Dixit - Nothing like a candlelight dinner.
Instagram

Madhuri Dixit wrote in her caption that "There is nothing like a candlelight dinner". She and her husband are as in love now as they were when they met and their romance is very much here to stay.

Madhuri and her husband celebrate Holi
Madhuri and her husband celebrate Holi
Instagram

A very Happy Holi indeed for these two because they fill each other's lives with colour whether it is Holi or not.

Some family shenanigans
Some family shenanigans
Instagram

Some family shenanigans are truly necessary especially during a time like this.

Madhuri and baby Arin
Madhuri and baby Arin
Instagram

Madhuri and baby Arin are just the adorable thing that we needed to see today. Madhuri says of motherhood that it is "amazing" and that her kids kept "The child in her alive".

Madhuri and Madhav with their son Ryan
Madhuri and Madhav with their son Ryan
Instagram

Madhuri posted this lovely picture for her son Ryan's 16th birthday. Her caption to the picture was, "You fill my heart with joy and pride, Ryan. Happy Sweet 16. Love you."

Madhuri Dixit and her baby boys
Madhuri Dixit and her baby boys
Instagram

Madhuri Dixit with her baby boys. Her caption to the picture was, "They will always be my babies."

Madhuri and Madhav
Madhuri and Madhav
Instagram

Madhuri and Madhav are certainly a couple that completes each other. Madhuri's caption to this picture was "You're the Avocado to my toast".

Madhuri and her husband all bundled up
Madhuri and her husband all bundled up
Instagram

Madhuri and her husband are twinning in black and they are all bundled up to enjoy the cozy weather.

Madhuri Dixit with her favourite people
Madhuri Dixit with her favourite people
Instagram

Madhuri Dixit with her most favourite people sporting some lovely winter jackets and hoodies. This picture was shared by Madhuri on International Men's Day and she called them her pillars of support.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in