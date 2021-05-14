Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Best moments with her husband and kids

Madhuri Dixit who is born on 15 May 1967 is a Bollywood icon, she is someone who can grab everyone's attention with her smile and gracious dance moves.
She's also a wonderful actress and has acted in great movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. As if this isn't impressive enough she is also a superb mom and wife.
Here are a few of her happiest moments with her family:
An adorable picture of the couple who has been married for 21 years.
Madhuri Dixit wrote in her caption that "There is nothing like a candlelight dinner". She and her husband are as in love now as they were when they met and their romance is very much here to stay.
A very Happy Holi indeed for these two because they fill each other's lives with colour whether it is Holi or not.
Some family shenanigans are truly necessary especially during a time like this.
Madhuri and baby Arin are just the adorable thing that we needed to see today. Madhuri says of motherhood that it is "amazing" and that her kids kept "The child in her alive".
Madhuri posted this lovely picture for her son Ryan's 16th birthday. Her caption to the picture was, "You fill my heart with joy and pride, Ryan. Happy Sweet 16. Love you."
Madhuri Dixit with her baby boys. Her caption to the picture was, "They will always be my babies."
Madhuri and Madhav are certainly a couple that completes each other. Madhuri's caption to this picture was "You're the Avocado to my toast".
Madhuri and her husband are twinning in black and they are all bundled up to enjoy the cozy weather.
Madhuri Dixit with her most favourite people sporting some lovely winter jackets and hoodies. This picture was shared by Madhuri on International Men's Day and she called them her pillars of support.