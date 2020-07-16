Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: How the actress spread smiles amid COVID-19 lockdown with her goofy videos

Actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday on Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress has been self-isolating with her sister Isabelle, ever since the government imposed the first lockdown in March. While several Bollywood stars kept their fans updated by sharing glimpses of their quarantine life, Katrina won millions of hearts by sharing goofy videos of herself doing house chores.
When there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen and wanting to be on Insta, Bollywood stars made headlines for their 'look at me, look at me' stints and left netizens irked. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif decided to treat her fans with some real aspects of quarantine life. In stead of just posting workout routines, flashing her envious body, Kat posted videos of herself doing the house chores. She was seen seen cleaning her house with a broom, giving a tutorial on how to do the dishes and even honing her culinary skills.
One of the very first videos that the actress shared was she was seen in the comfort of her house, washing utensils.
The actor was seen clad in casuals while giving out ideas on how to wash dishes perfectly and also to save water in the meantime.
In the video, the 'Bharat' actor opted for the idea of filling up the sink with water, lathering up the utensils completely and then later rinse them.
"Really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome," she captioned the post.
In another video, she was seen cleaning her house with a broom. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share her cleaning moment with her fans and friends.
In the video, Katrina could be seen slowly cleaning the floor of her house as her sister Isabelle Kaif teases her in the background.
Dressed in a casual T-shirt and shorts, Katrina later in the video is seen using the same broom as a cricket bat and playing with it.
"Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up.....this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome," she captioned the post.
Here are some of her other posts during the COVID-19 pandemic:
"The pandemic, followed by the lockdown has surely left many of us introspecting, on how blessed our lives are and how much we take for granted in our normal lives. Also, with the alarming number of cases, I feel we all should work towards at having better immunity through our food habits and lifestyle. It also changed my perspective about life in some ways," Katrina told IANS.
Speaking of how the crisis has helped the actress polish her housekeeping skills, in the absence of caretakers.
"This phase has helped me polish my cooking skills and kitchen skills in a big way. It has helped me improve in managing many household chores at once and has also given me a newfound respect for the homemakers who do it on a regular basis," she expressed.
