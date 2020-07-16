Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: How the actress spread smiles amid COVID-19 lockdown with her goofy videos

Actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday on Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress has been self-isolating with her sister Isabelle, ever since the government imposed the first lockdown in March. While several Bollywood stars kept their fans updated by sharing glimpses of their quarantine life, Katrina won millions of hearts by sharing goofy videos of herself doing house chores.

When there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen and wanting to be on Insta, Bollywood stars made headlines for their 'look at me, look at me' stints and left netizens irked. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif decided to treat her fans with some real aspects of quarantine life. In stead of just posting workout routines, flashing her envious body, Kat posted videos of herself doing the house chores. She was seen seen cleaning her house with a broom, giving a tutorial on how to do the dishes and even honing her culinary skills.

One of the very first videos that the actress shared was she was seen in the comfort of her house, washing utensils.

The actor was seen clad in casuals while giving out ideas on how to wash dishes perfectly and also to save water in the meantime.

In the video, the 'Bharat' actor opted for the idea of filling up the sink with water, lathering up the utensils completely and then later rinse them.

"Really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome," she captioned the post.