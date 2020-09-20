Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 5 performances of the versatile actress

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will celebrate her 40th birthday tomorrow (Monday). Born on September 21, 1980, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is fondly called Bebo is one of the most versatile actresses currently.

From her debut film 'Refugee' in the year 2000 to her last release 'Angrezi Medium' earlier this year, the glamourous actress has given some powerful performances and has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters including '3 Idiots' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

On the occasion of Kareena's birthday, let us take a look at top 5 performances of the actress:

1. Jab We Met:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab We Met' is undoubtedly Kareena Kapoor Khan's best performance till date. She made people fall in love with the bubbly, chatty and full of life Geet. Co-starring Shahid Kapoor, the film has become a modern-day 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

2. Yuva:

Mani Ratnam's 2004 film 'Yuva' was a multi-starrer. Released during the General Elections, the filmmaker attempted to show the relationship between India's youth and politics. Meanwhile, Kareena's character Meera was a breath of fresh air in the film. AR Rahman's music and Ravi K's cinematography made the movie magical.

3. Chameli:

The role that showcased Kareena's acting chops was Chameli. Playing a street-smart prostitute, the actress went on to win a Filmfare award for her performance. However, the actress once revealed that she was reluctant to do the film considering it risky at the beginning of her career.

4. Omkara:

Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, Omkara, is an amazing piece of work. Co-starring stellar actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah, Kareena held her ground and delivered a punch. She even went on to bag several awards for the de-glam role.

5. Talaash:

One of the most interesting roles written in recent times, Kareena's Rosie was a mystery for the cinema-goers. The brilliant suspense left everyone stunned. The actress was applauded for her performance from viewers and critics alike.