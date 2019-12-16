Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here's a list of the handsome hunk's must-watch movies

'Pagalpanti' actor John Abraham is celebrating his birthday today and here's a list of must-watch John Abraham movies.

John Abraham believes he is in the “purple patch” of his career, and rightfully so. The actor, who changed his big-screen game from the time he turned producer, says his best is yet to come and that the next five years are “very defining” for him. However, here's a list of movies that will proof John has always chosen the right script.

The actor who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti' was also seen in 'RAW' playing multiple avatars in the role of a spy. It came after the success scored by his films “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “Satyameva Jayate”. John Abraham has been proving with every film that he's upping his game.

So in no particular order, let's some look at some of his unmissable flicks: