Happy Birthday Jeh: Check out 5 cutest pictures of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's baby boy as he turns 1

Jeh, the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, turned 1 today.

Wishing a happy birthday to her little one, Kareena shared a picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the photo, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday.

"Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it.

"Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif's sister Saba wrote.

Saif's sister Sara Ali Khan also shared a video of baby Jeh playing with some toys. "What? It’s my first birthday," she wrote.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Maasi Karisma Kapoor had the cutest birthday wish for her "J Baba".

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

A few days ago, Kareena had shared a picture of the toddler flaunting his two new teeth. "His two teeth…the best part of 2021," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Last year, Kareena had dropped a picture on the 'gram featuring a little Jeh enjoying a play date with his father.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and in 2021, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

After Taimur, Jeh is now the new paparazzi favourite, and the shutterbugs are often seen trying to get a picture of the toddler when he steps out with his parents or his nanny.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:27 AM IST