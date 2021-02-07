Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat: Best on-screen performances by the method actor

Jai Kishan Ahlawat popularly known as Jaideep Ahlawat was born on 8th February 1980 in Haryana. Jaideep's first ambition was to serve the country by joining the Indian Army. However, after failing to clear SSB on a number of occasions, he decided to pursue a career in acting.

Jaideep graduated in acting from FTII in 2008 and after doing a few stage shows in Punjab and Haryana, he started toiling hard to make it big in the film industry. Jaideep is one of the finest and one of the most underrated actor of this generation.

He has essayed numerous characters in his career, here are some of his absolute best works on screen-

AK 47 IN Commando: A One Man Army-

Commando had Vidyut Jamwal's on screen persona, breath taking stunts and excellent cinematography. However, everything else was overshadowed by a wonderful performance by Jaideep Ahlawat who played AK-47, the main antagonist of the film. Right from the first scene to the last, he comes out as a truly terrifying mafia don who would go to any length to attain what he wants.