Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat: Best on-screen performances by the method actor

Jai Kishan Ahlawat popularly known as Jaideep Ahlawat was born on 8th February 1980 in Haryana. Jaideep's first ambition was to serve the country by joining the Indian Army. However, after failing to clear SSB on a number of occasions, he decided to pursue a career in acting.
Jaideep graduated in acting from FTII in 2008 and after doing a few stage shows in Punjab and Haryana, he started toiling hard to make it big in the film industry. Jaideep is one of the finest and one of the most underrated actor of this generation.
He has essayed numerous characters in his career, here are some of his absolute best works on screen-
AK 47 IN Commando: A One Man Army-
Commando had Vidyut Jamwal's on screen persona, breath taking stunts and excellent cinematography. However, everything else was overshadowed by a wonderful performance by Jaideep Ahlawat who played AK-47, the main antagonist of the film. Right from the first scene to the last, he comes out as a truly terrifying mafia don who would go to any length to attain what he wants.
Gangs of Wasseypur
A cult classic filled with unforgettable moments, Gangs of Wasseypur had an unbelievably raw and real performance by Jaideep Ahlawat. Shahid Khan, the man from where everything starts is portrayed with great intensity by Jaideep.
Gabbar is back
From a bad guy to a righteous cop, Jaideep Ahlawat has already done it all in his relatively young career. He got very little screen time as CBI Officer Kuldeep Pahwa in this flick but every time he was on screen, it was difficult to pay attention elsewhere.
Meeruthiya Gangsters
Directed by Zeishan Quadri, Mr. Definite from Gangs of Wasseypur, this crime-comedy is an interesting take on the small gangs which operate in western Uttar Pradesh. Jaideep as Nikhil is hilarious when he is required to be and intense in the scenes of conflict and altercation.
Paatal Lok
Probably his best ever and most noticeable performance came in Paatal Lok. Jaideep played Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a short tempered police officer who is looking to prove that he has what it takes to be at the top level. The actor won Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his incredible performance in the series.