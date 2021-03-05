'Happy Birthday Iggy Potter': Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim with adorable post, shares unseen pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet Instagram post and shared some unseen pictures and video from their vacations.
The 'Coolie No. 1' actress shared some of their adorable moments and wrote: "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter... I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."
Keeping her little brother's interests into consideration, Sara got Ibrahim a massive football-themed cake, designed in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea.
The cake also shows Ibrahim's back in the club's jersey with "Iggy" written on it, referring to Ibrahim, as Sara so fondly calls him. Along with the video, Sara wrote, "I love my little brother." The video also featured knife cutting into the cake.
The football-themed cake from Sara was a perfect way to wish given Ibrahim's interest in the sport. The star kid has often been snapped playing football.
Kareen Kapoor Khan, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, and is a step-mother to the royal siblings, also shared a sweet note for Ibrahim. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a recent picture of him and wrote, "Hey good looking. Happy birthday handsome."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
