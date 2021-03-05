'Happy Birthday Iggy Potter': Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim with adorable post, shares unseen pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet Instagram post and shared some unseen pictures and video from their vacations.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actress shared some of their adorable moments and wrote: "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter... I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

Check out the post here: