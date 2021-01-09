Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne, Kangana, and more - A peek into the superstar's love life

Son of the famous film director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik has earned the love of his fans through his looks, acting and some out of the world dancing.

However, the star's love life hasn't been that smooth lately. Hrithik separated with his wife Sussanne in 2013. The couple ended their marriage after almost 13 years.

Hrithik and Sussanne had quite a filmy start to their love story. Their eyes met on a traffic signal. The couple dated for a while before they tied the knot.