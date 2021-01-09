Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne, Kangana, and more - A peek into the superstar's love life

Son of the famous film director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik has earned the love of his fans through his looks, acting and some out of the world dancing.
However, the star's love life hasn't been that smooth lately. Hrithik separated with his wife Sussanne in 2013. The couple ended their marriage after almost 13 years.
Hrithik and Sussanne had quite a filmy start to their love story. Their eyes met on a traffic signal. The couple dated for a while before they tied the knot.
There were reports that Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor dated each other for a while in the last decade. The stars did films like 'Yaadein' and 'Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon'. Reportedly, the two stars fell for each other while shooting these flicks but due to some reason, the relationship didn't last long.
Hrithik also got involved with Bàrbara Mori while filming Kites. There were rumors that Hrithik-Sussanne's marriage almost ended because of the Hrithik-Bàrbara linkup. There were news that Sussanne had left Hrithik's house and was living with her parents. However, Sussanne denied all such speculations.
The most recent one and undoubtedly the most controversial link up in the star's life was with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana openly made claims that Hrithik kept on pursuing her even after she denied him. Hrithik discarded all such claims. The altercation between the two stars gained nationwide attention.
