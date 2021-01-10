Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: The journey from 'Chachi 420' to 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Born in Hyderabad(now Telangana), Fatima Sana Shaikh discovered her talent at a very young age. She did a brief uncredited cameo as child actor in the 1997 Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Ishq'.

The actress featured alongside legendary actor Kamal Haasan in 'Chachi 420' the same year. Following on the same path, Fatima did movies like 'Bade Dilwala' and the Shahrukh Khan starrer 'One 2 ka 4'.

The actress also featured in a Telegu movie titled 'Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam'. But the talented actress got her first major break as a leading lady in the Aamir Khan starrer Blockbuster 'Dangal' which shattered all box office records. Fatima portrayed the role of Commonwealth Gold winner Geeta Phogat.