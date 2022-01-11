Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: From 'Dangal' to 'Ludo' - best performances

From being one of the most popular child actors to becoming one of the most sought after and versatile actors in Hindi film industry, Fatima Sana Shaikh has certainly come a long way! Having made her acting debut as a child artist in Chachi 420 starring Kamal Haasan and Tabu, Fatima also made a special appearance in ‘One 2 Ka 4’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Years later, Fatima gained name and fame in the year 2016 with ‘Dangal’ headlining Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Fatima’s performance as the popular wrestler Geeta Phogat in the movie was loved and appreciated by one and all. And then there was no looking back for Fatima! The film was a record-breaking commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever worldwide.

Today, as Fatima turns a year older, we take a look at her 5 best performances that made her one of the most loved and admirable actors of Bollywood:

Chachi 420

Remember the adorable little girl who played Kamal Haasan and Tabu’s daughter in ‘Chachi 420’? Besides the movie featuring a plethora of acting stalwarts, the audience still remembers the comedy drama for this dimple-girl who had attracted all the love and appreciation back then, holding the promise of being one of the most successful future stars of Bollywood.

Dangal

Taking the road less travelled, Fatima opted for a physically-demanding and challenging role as her debut performance in the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’. This 2016 sports drama film is considered to be Fatima’s career best performance so far. She played the character of Geeta Phogat (gold medal winner of the 2010 Commonwealth Games) with great aplomb and convincingly. Fatima’s dedication, focus and perseverance for her character in the movie brought her good fortune in Bollywood.

Ludo

Fatima’s performance as Pinky Jain in the film had garnered appreciation from the masses, fraternity and critics alike. She had put in that extra effort as her character demanded her to play a mother, but a ‘badass’ one. She enjoyed playing different layers of her character – of a mother, wife and lover, showcasing her versatility as a prolific performer.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

It was quite refreshing to see Fatima getting into the garb of a Maharashtrian middle-class girl Tulsi alongside an interesting cast like Manoj Bajpayee, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor proved her ability to take on diverse roles with the same enthusiasm and flair.

Ajeeb Daastaans

In Fatima’s own words, the character Lipakshi that she played in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ provided her a great learning curve. The actress was highly praised for her stupendous performance in the anthology, as a part of Majnu alongside Armaan Rehlan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Pressured into a loveless marriage with Jaideep’s character by her parents, she is on the lookout for love. Even though the actress shares nothing in common with her character, she has wonderfully portrayed Lipakshi on-screen.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:54 PM IST