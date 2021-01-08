Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: From 'Rock On' to 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' - best movies of the director-turned-actor

Farhan Akhtar is an actor, singer, producer, director and musician & has made a name for himself in every field. The Mumbai born star turns 46 on January 9. Here are the top 10 films the talented actor has been a part of.
Rock on- The movie which truly signifies the talent of this multi faceted personality is Rock On. Farhan's singing and acting definitely deserves praise for this flick.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- Farhan delivered his best ever acting performance in this biopic. This blockbuster made everyone take notice of the man. Moreover, Farhan's physical transformation really impressed his fans.
The Sky is Pink- This Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer is a tale of a family which goes through numerous ups and downs. Farhan's mature performance is the movie is quite superb.
Dil Dhadakne Do- This light hearted flick is nothing short of a joyous fun ride. Farhan acted, wrote, produced and also exercised his vocals in the movie.
Kartik calling Kartik- Mystery is always intriguing and KCK is filled with moments which can keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Farhan's role in the critically acclaimed movie is praiseworthy.
Shaadi Ke Side Effects- This fun entertainer is a take on marriage and surviving the other gender. Farhan and Vidya Balan's chemistry in the movie was liked by fans.
Lakshya- Farhan directed this masterpiece which revolved around a young man's journey from a 'lazy nobody' to a National hero. Through times, Lakshya has gained cult following.
Don- This recreation of the old classic was under a lot of scrutiny but Farhan's direction and writing assured that the audience and critics adore the attempt.
Talaash- Farhan wrote the dialogues and co-produced this Aamir Khan starrer thriller. The supernatural thriller received love and appreciation all across the country.
Dil Chahta Hai- Farhan co-produced, directed and wrote the screenplay of this National Award winning cult classic. Its a must watch if you haven't seen it already.
