'Happy birthday Dubbu': Disha Patani wishes sister Khushboo with a priceless childhood picture

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani extended the sweetest birthday wish to her elder sister Khushboo Patani by sharing a priceless childhood picture with her on social media.

The 'Malang' actor who has a close bonding with her elder sister Khushboo, dug out a childhood picture from their family album and wrote, "Happy b'day dubbu," adding a cherry blossom emoticon to it.

For the unversed, 'Dubbu' is presumably Khushboo's nickname, as her sister, Disha often calls her in her social media posts.

Disha also shared a sneak peek into Khushboo's late-night birthday bash, on her Instagram stories. Donning a sultry pink dress, Khushboo could be seen grooving with her friends in a carefree manner. Alongside the short video, Disha wrote, "Happy b'day my crazy sissy hehe, I wish I could dance like you," adding a red heart emoticon.

In one of her IG stories, Disha also shared a picture from their pool party.

Disha's sister Khushboo Patani is an Indian Army officer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:25 PM IST