Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes 'rockstar' with goofy video

The alleged B-town couple are reportedly staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While this may not come as a shocker, since the duo has been rumoured to be more than just friends, Disha Patani chose to spend the coronavius lockdown period with Tiger Shroff at his residence.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”

Just when fans thought this won’t go any further, Disha shared a throwback dance video on Tiger's birthday.

On the work front, Both Disha and Tiger were last seen in Baaghi 3, where the former performed on a special song 'Do you love me', and the latter starred as lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on 6th March 2020. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.