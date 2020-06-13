Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes 'rockstar' with goofy video

'Bharat' actress Disha Patani celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday and rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish the 'rockstar'.
'Baaghi 3' actor Tiger Shroff shared a goofy yet adorable of Disha, where she was seen grooving to Cardi B's chart buster Like It Like That. The actress is seen enjoying the music at a restaurant, after devouring a lip-smacking feast. Tiger captioned the video, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar"
While fans took to the comments section to wish the actress a happy birthday, Tiger's family also showered love on Disha. His mom Ayesha Shroff commented, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani." Sister Ayesha wrote, "Cutest EVER."
The alleged B-town couple are reportedly staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While this may not come as a shocker, since the duo has been rumoured to be more than just friends, Disha Patani chose to spend the coronavius lockdown period with Tiger Shroff at his residence.
In an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”
Just when fans thought this won’t go any further, Disha shared a throwback dance video on Tiger's birthday.
On the work front, Both Disha and Tiger were last seen in Baaghi 3, where the former performed on a special song 'Do you love me', and the latter starred as lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on 6th March 2020. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.
